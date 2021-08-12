Runners pay tribute to Massapequa's 'Mighty Madison' in Eisenhower Park

Even after being diagnosed with an often terminal form of brain cancer in 2019, Madison Milio, now 8, was still "a spitfire," her mother Kristen said. But by August of 2020, doctors had grown concerned enough with the Massapequa girl's deteriorating condition to recommend more radiation. On Aug. 11, 2020, Madison, who loved to sing, dance and be the center of attention, slipped into a coma after treatment. She has remained comatose ever since.