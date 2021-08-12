Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Editorial: Defending state sovereignty or psychological denial? Oklahoma's attorney general pushes U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the McGirt decision

Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturnits 2020 McGirt ruling, which changed how criminal law has been practiced around here for the past 100 years. On a 5-4 vote, the high court determined that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction in serious criminal cases involving Native American...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#The Muscogee Nation#The Supreme Court#Non Native Americans#Congress#Oklahomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Texas takes mask mandates fight to state Supreme Court

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (R) has vowed to take Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to ban face mask mandates to the state's Supreme Court, as COVID-19 cases surge across the state. Driving the news: Paxton's announcement just before midnight Friday follows three defeats in the lower courts on the...
Congress & CourtsTahlequah Daily Press

Court ruling that McGirt decision not retroactive a blessing for his district, DA says

District 27 prosecutors say the recent state appeals court ruling that the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision is not retroactive is a blessing for this area. On Aug. 12, Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that state-court convictions can’t be overturned, even if the defendant or victim is Native American, or if the crime occurred on tribal land. Judges issued their decision on a court’s post-McGirt dismissal of convicted murderer Clifton Parish, who is a Choctaw tribal member.
Georgia Stateredlakenationnews.com

Attorney General Ellison opposes Georgia's discriminatory voting law in court

August 16, 2021 [SAINT PAUL] – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general from across the country in opposing Georgia’s discriminatory law that would make it more difficult for millions of Georgians – especially Black Georgians – to vote. They specifically pushed back against misguided efforts to dismiss the suit against Georgia at this threshold stage.
Oklahoma City, OKKTEN.com

Appeals court clarifies McGirt decision

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday found a U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting state jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations by or against tribal citizens does not apply retroactively. The ruling could affect hundreds of state convictions that the court previously overturned, many...
Oklahoma County, OKTulsa World

Order reinstating unemployment will be heard by Oklahoma Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Supreme Court will combine two cases challenging the termination of federal pandemic unemployment benefits after a lower court judge ruled against the state, the high court said Monday. On Friday, an Oklahoma County District Judge notified attorneys that he would order that federal benefits be reinstated...
CollegesThe State

SC Attorney General calls for state Supreme Court to rule on USC mask rule

South Carolina’s top prosecutor has asked the state’s top court to rule on whether the University of South Carolina is allowed to require masks inside campus buildings. The Wednesday filing from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson to the state Supreme Court agrees with an earlier filing from a USC professor and state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, calling for the court to intervene on the issue.
pdjnews.com

Atty Gen O’Connor calls on U.S. Supreme Court to overturn or limit McGirt decision

Attorney General John O’Connor filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the court to overturn the 2020 McGirt ruling that held the state does not have jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by Native Americans in a large portion of eastern Oklahoma, including the City of Tulsa. This petition also asks the court to narrow any application of the McGirt decision, including…
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

State asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn landmark McGirt decision

OKLAHOMA CITY — New Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a landmark case that has dramatically affected how crimes involving tribal land and members are prosecuted. The 2020 McGirt ruling and subsequent state appeals court rulings held that certain tribe’s reservations were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy