Editorial: Defending state sovereignty or psychological denial? Oklahoma's attorney general pushes U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the McGirt decision
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturnits 2020 McGirt ruling, which changed how criminal law has been practiced around here for the past 100 years. On a 5-4 vote, the high court determined that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction in serious criminal cases involving Native American...tulsaworld.com
Comments / 0