Editorial: Defending state sovereignty or psychological denial? Oklahoma's attorney general pushes U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the McGirt decision

District 27 prosecutors say the recent state appeals court ruling that the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision is not retroactive is a blessing for this area. On Aug. 12, Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that state-court convictions can’t be overturned, even if the defendant or victim is Native American, or if the crime occurred on tribal land. Judges issued their decision on a court’s post-McGirt dismissal of convicted murderer Clifton Parish, who is a Choctaw tribal member.