Enjoy a Willy Wonka-inspired hotel stay as the beloved movie celebrates its 50th anniversary

If the sweet adventures of Charlie Bucket, Veruca Salt, Augustus Gloop had left you salivating, then here is your turn to turn the table full of sweets and satisfy your sugar cravings. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, the Chocolate Box Hotel in Bournemouth has turned one of its rooms into the ultimate candy land. To make this a memorable experience from the word go, the hotel provides guests with a ‘golden ticket’ key to unravel a world of sweet treats. Having said that, the stay here is a lot more than just jars of gobstoppers, gumballs, chocolates, and sweets in abundance; the room will offer never-seen-before surprises like lickable wallpaper in a variety of flavors, a chocolate fountain with dipping fruit and marshmallows, and a space that’s filled with Willy Wonka-themed goodies.