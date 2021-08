The English Premier League returns for the 2021-22 season as English soccer is back on TV to dominate weekend mornings for American fans. After a crazy run through the COVID-impacted 2019-20 season, the EPL returns with fans expected to be in attendance as English football starts to return to normal. Manchester City returns as the reigning champs. But powerhouses like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea will have something to say about that -- along with Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United and more. Like last season, Premier League games are broadcast through NBC Sports’ platforms. Once again, that means many games will be broadcast on TV via NBC Sports Network. It also means a number of games will be broadcast exclusively via Peacock Premium.