Fort Hood, TX

Rugby wins first tournament in three years

By Blair Dupre, Sentinel Sports/Leisure Editor
forthoodsentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fort Hood Old Skool Rugby Club won first place at River City 7s Rugby Tournament in Austin against North Texas 15-0 June 24. “It felt great,” 2nd Lt. Christofer Casswell, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th ADA Brigade, said about winning the tournament. “Not one person on the team played selfishly and we stuck to our game plan throughout the whole tournament. Rugby is a team sport and it was awesome to see all the players buy into the system, and it obviously paid off.”

