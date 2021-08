Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. "NASCAR 21: Ignition" has dropped its first trailer. We finally got our first real look at the successor to "NASCAR Heat" today: "NASCAR 21: Ignition." We've known of the Heat series' demise for a little while now, but this is the first time we've seen the full name of the new game or any video of what it's going to offer. Graphically, the game looks beautiful. "NASCAR 21: Ignition" will be running on the popular Unreal Engine, an upgrade from the Unity engine used by the most recent entries to the Heat series. The game is also going to feature "all-new physics and dynamic AI" as well as a new paint booth for customizing your cars and of course all of the racetracks featured in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Check out the trailer for below.