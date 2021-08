Ten years ago, Republicans pulled off what would later be described as “the most audacious political heist of modern times.”. It was not particularly complicated. Every 10 years, the U.S. constitution requires states to redraw the maps for both congressional and state legislative seats. The constitution entrusts state lawmakers with the power to draw those districts. Looking at the political map in 2010, Republicans realized that by winning just a few state legislative seats in places like Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, they could draw maps that would be in place for the next decade, distorting them to guarantee Republican control for years to come.