David And The Giants Coming To Carthage

Per Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz, RB Saquon Barkley is set to come off the PUP list this week and begin practicing with the Giants. (Paul Schwartz on Twitter) This is an unquestioned step in the right direction for Barkley and a big deal for his 2021 availability as this time last week the star RB was still on the PUP list and there were talks of a multi-week absence to begin the year. While this doesn't necessarily guarantee that Barkley will be ready by Week 1, as the Giants will have final say in that decision, the prospects of a timely return are now much more realistic. Even if on a snap count, whenever Barkley is on the field he is arguably one of the best RB's in the NFL and will be a huge focal point for the New York offense. While Barkley might get off to a slower start to 2021, if the Giants elect to be conservative with his usage, he should still be in the conversation for a top five RB. As far as fantasy football is concerned, Barkley's ADP has recently been falling towards the end of the first round due to the uncertainty surrounding his health, but this piece of positive news should give people some increased confidence to draft Barkley as the Tier 1 RB that we know he can be.