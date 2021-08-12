Cancel
Roanoke, VA

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,500

Franklin News Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of charm and character in this SE 2 story! Most windows replaced, freshly painted, arch, shingle root and gutters replaced within 5 yrs, water heater (80 gal) about 5 yrs old. Welcoming front porch with swing - privacy, fenced backyard with a play set and storage building. Foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, and mudroom entry level. 4 spacious bed rooms on the upper level with 2 walk in closets. Deck in the back. Security system conveys.

