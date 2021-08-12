Cancel
Alcohol Service Approved in Carthage

By Staff Report
kicks96news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlcohol will soon be served in Carthage restaurants. The decision was reached by Carthage City Council in a 3 to 1 vote. Times of service will be Monday-Thursday from 12pm-10pm, and Friday-Saturday from 12pm-11pm. Restaurants will have to pay a $1000 licensing fee for the permit. A 60/40% ratio of food to alcohol per check is required. Fines for breaking the rule start at $500 up to $1000, and repeat offenders will lose the license, according to City Clerk Penny Spears. Revisions to the ordinance are being finalized and will be signed off on this month.

