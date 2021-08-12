Alcohol Service Approved in Carthage

Carthage Water, Sewage and Garbage rates will increase starting October 1st. A decision was reached by Carthage City Council impacting rates starting the beginning of the new fiscal year, which begins October 1st. The base rate for water and sewage is $11.75 for the first 3,000 gallons and $3.00 added per additional 1,000 gallons. Garbage rate will be $15.61 per month. Commercial rates for water and sewage will be $18.01 for the first 3,000 gallons and $3.75 added per 1,000 gallons. Garbage will be $28.38 per month. Rates outside the city will increase to $23.75 for water and sewage. Goshen rates will increase to $2.37 per 1000 gallons. For any additional questions, contact City Hall at 601-267-8322.