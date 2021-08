Air Quality (as of 7:30AM) High pressure weakens as we head through mid-week, allowing for a fall-like trough of low pressure to dig down the West Coast. Locally, we will see a less stable but deeper marine layer which will mean cooler temperatures across the board and partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up but won’t be extreme—offshore winds in northern California will increase fire danger, however. Inland temperatures will bottom out about 10ºF below normal on Wednesday before heading up slowly through the weekend. Coastal areas won’t change all that much during the period—it should be partly cloudy and fairly seasonable!