The Covid Update

(NEWTON/OLNEY) With COVID-19 case numbers again on the rise, state and local authorities, along with regional healthcare officials continue to issue an important reminder for everyone to beware of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines, and treatments. Consumers should be cautious of all websites, stores, and individuals, especially those that call on the telephone, claiming to have products for sale that prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19 and all the new strains. Health officials encourage everyone to share this “scam” alert with all family members, especially those that are older and live alone. For more information, go online at www.fda.gov or to report such COVID-19 fraud, go to the FBI website online at www.fbi.gov. Residents can also contact their local physician, health care facility, or public health office with concerns.