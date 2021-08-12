Cancel
Island, KY

Island News

By Vicki Ventura
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

My sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Clara Sue Whitaker, who passed away last week. May you all be comforted in the weeks and months ahead. Since McLean County is back as a red county on the KY incidence rate map, we may be in for more changes again. I certainly hope we will not need to cancel events in the near future, but that remains to be seen. I will keep you posted here, and you can find up-to-date info on the “Friends of Island, Kentucky” Facebook page. You can also get in touch with me. My contact info is at the end of this article.

