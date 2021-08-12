Bring Your Own Environment 1 big thing: Lead other business units in evaluating proposed software, or hardware solutions.

As your business adapts to a work-from-anywhere culture and evolving cyber threats, you need a password management solution. Why?. Because password mismanagement remains a leading cause of data breaches while employees struggle to follow password best practices (let alone remember their passwords). Credentials accounted for more than half of data compromised in breaches, and 85% of breaches involve a human element such as phishing, stolen credentials, or human error, according to the 2021 Verizon DBIR. With 15 billion stolen logins circulating on the dark web, IT must ensure employees’ credentials remain secure, especially when 66% of people use the same password for their accounts. It’s not a matter of if but when an employee credential is compromised, and the impact on your business can be devastating.