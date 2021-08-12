Bring Your Own Environment 1 big thing: Implement coaching sessions and mentorship programs to establish a culture of continuous learning.

For a company to continue to thrive in an ever-changing market, they need to adapt quickly and change with the market itself. One of the most important ways to do this is to continuously check in on employee needs, motivations, and aspirations. Happy employees mean more productive and efficient work and better communication amongst the teams. Employees can better learn how to thrive by working with a mentor. Mentors assist in all types of areas, including emotional support and teaching new skills. Below, we will look at the various benefits of a workplace mentorship program as featured in an article on GQR.