Set up your environment to help you be a successful healthier eater for life. What’s surrounding you in the kitchen is what you’re going to eat. So stock up on more nutritious options like vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, healthy fats and whole-grain carbs. Start with a kitchen makeover. Make the foods you tend to overeat or binge on harder to get. Either keep them out of the house so that you have to go out to get them, or put them in opaque containers on the top shelf to make them harder reach. Then make meal planning a priority so it’s easier to cook at home with mostly whole foods the majority of the time. This is key to permanently maintaining a healthy body weight.