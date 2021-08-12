Bring Your Own Environment 1 big thing: Review creative teams work and provide feedback, promoting a culture of creativity and excellency.

Creative is one of the oldest and best-known brands in the world when it comes to PC audio. Sure, they’ve got plenty of great products for home cinema, mobile, and beyond, but really, PC is their true home. I’ve been a long time fan and user of Creative products, from their early sound cards to my current daily headphones and I’ve got plenty more products that I use from Creative too. The most important of which has to be my Creative T20 speakers. I’ve yet to find a pair of speakers that sound better while not overly changing the form factor of the Creative T20s, which is why they’ve been on my desk for over a decade now. Could the Creative T60 speakers be the ones to finally replace my tired T20s?