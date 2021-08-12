Bring Your Own Environment 1 big thing: Safeguard that your organization coordinates participants training opportunities at facility and community work sites.

Join Fielding EBC alum R. Karl Hebenstreit, Ph.D. on an introduction to and journey through the Enneagram, an ancient framework that can help resolve the toughest organization development challenges. Find out how the Enneagram is different from all of the other personality systems (yet is still correlated to them and even used as the basis for some of them), and see how insights gleaned from this model can be used to drive coaching breakthroughs, transformational culture change, strategic planning, employee engagement, team effectiveness, agility, and more. Whether new to the Enneagram, or if you already know your “type” and have been “working on your stuff” for years, and/or use the Enneagram in your coaching, you’ll definitely leave with a renewed respect for all that you can accomplish with this transformational tool!