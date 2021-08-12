Cancel
Bring Your Own Environment 1 big thing: Safeguard that your organization coordinates participants training opportunities at facility and community work sites.

 6 days ago

Economymontanarightnow.com

'Nearly impossible for me to pay back $5,000'

Joselyn Castro, 37, had to hold back her tears every time her children would ask why they couldn't buy some food, she said. The last time she received a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was on July 3 and later received a notice that she's been disqualified from receiving PUA since March.
Scienceprojectmanagement.com

Bring Your Own Style: The Importance of PM Personality

Andy Jordan is President of Roffensian Consulting S.A., a Roatan, Honduras-based management consulting firm with a comprehensive project management practice. Andy always appreciates feedback and discussion on the issues raised in his articles and can be reached at [email protected] Andy's new book Risk Management for Project Driven Organizations is now available.
Santa Barbara, CAfielding.edu

This session is approved for 1.0 CCE units in Resource Development.

Join Fielding EBC alum R. Karl Hebenstreit, Ph.D. on an introduction to and journey through the Enneagram, an ancient framework that can help resolve the toughest organization development challenges. Find out how the Enneagram is different from all of the other personality systems (yet is still correlated to them and even used as the basis for some of them), and see how insights gleaned from this model can be used to drive coaching breakthroughs, transformational culture change, strategic planning, employee engagement, team effectiveness, agility, and more. Whether new to the Enneagram, or if you already know your “type” and have been “working on your stuff” for years, and/or use the Enneagram in your coaching, you’ll definitely leave with a renewed respect for all that you can accomplish with this transformational tool!
Marketsatlantanews.net

Fan Data Analytics Market Worth Observing Growth: Oracle, Alteryx, SAS Institute

The Global Fan Data Analytics Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Fan Data Analytics Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including IBM Corporation, Datameer Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., SAP SE & Looker Data Sciences, Inc. etc have been looking into Fan Data Analytics as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Businessaithority.com

Deloitte Named A Leader Among Application Modernization And Migration Services Providers By Independent Research Firm

Deloitte announced that it has been named a Leader in Forrester’s recent report, The Forrester Wave: Application Modernization And Migration Services, Q3 2021. Deloitte is recognized for partnering with customers for business transformation and its strength in both technical and business acumen, that goes beyond a cookie-cutter approach, as noted by customer references.
Businessaithority.com

Big Green IT Expands Team With Key New Hires

Big Green IT, a leading Microsoft Services Provider announced two new additions to its Account Management Team, Todd Vrooman and Lindsay Cowan. These hires are subject matter experts in Cloud Technologies and will help the IT company continue to fully support the influx of companies migrating to the Cloud. Big...
Presidential ElectionStreetInsider.com

Relay Strengthens Executive Team with Cybersecurity Leader Chris Blask as VP of Strategy, Vadim Kositsky as VP of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointments of Mr. Chris Blask to the position of Vice President of Strategy, and Mr. Vadim Kositsky to Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, strengthening the technical and executive leadership of the Company.
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

Latest Technology Partner Program Enhancements

New Portal Serves an Expanding Technology Partner Program. Palo Alto Networks is proud to announce the launch of its new, interactive Technology Partner portal to provide an interactive and frictionless partner experience and provide customers with an easier way to find tech integrations. The launch of the portal initiates a...
Worldfinextra.com

National Bank of Bahrain launches youth-focused digital banking challenge

The National Bank of Bahrain launches the Digital Banking Challenge in strategic partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay; one of MENA’s largest FinTech Hubs open for all Bahraini youth to develop new and creative solutions focused on NBB's new digital banking app. In line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 objectives, the NBB...
Louisiana Stateneworleanscitybusiness.com

Louisiana businesses need to prioritize innovation

Established companies in Louisiana are failing to innovate. That is not an opinion, but the clear findings of a 2021 study published by WalletHub, which looked at things like R&D, and patents, and investments, among many others. As you will note. Louisiana is second to last, coming in 50 out of 51 (including the District of Columbia).
Coral Gables, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Coral Gables CIO recognized with a Global Digital Award

Raimundo Rodulfo, PE, Coral Gables director of Information Technology and chief innovation officer (CIO), received the Globant Awards: Digital Disruptors, in the Transformation Catalyst category for the North America Region. Organized by digitally native technology services company Globant, this awards program recognized individuals around-the-world who have championed change and internal...
Chicago, ILinforms.org

Tenure-track position in business analytics at DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business

The Department of Management and Entrepreneurship at DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business invites applications for a full-time assistant professor tenure-track position in business analytics, with a focus on Business Analytics, beginning academic year 2022-2023. Applicants should have: 1) A doctorate in management, business, computer science or related field with a specialization in business analytics; 2) A strong program of scholarly productivity consistent with the rank; and 3) Instructional capabilities at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Prior university teaching experience in Business Analytics is strongly preferred and candidates with prior industry experience are valued. We also invite applications from candidates with experience and a track record of publication in top journals seeking credit toward tenure. Responsibilities of the position will include teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in Business Analytics, including but not limited to business analytics tools, data visualization, data management and analysis of business strategy and capstone, maintaining a program of active scholarship, and university service. This position will contribute to the leadership, growth, and reputation of the MS in Business Analytics program and includes teaching undergraduate Business Analytics courses.
Businessbizjournals

Market research firm Mintel appoints new SVP of consulting for the Americas

Mintel has appointed Marie Becker as senior vice president, head of consulting for the Americas. Becker joins the market research firm from insights and strategy consultancy Ignite 360, where she was senior vice president. She previously spent 13 years at Wells Fargo, holding roles in consumer insights and strategy as...
Businessaithority.com

ClarityCX1 Announces The Launch Of The 1st Salesforce Industry Cloud B2B Strategic Account Management Solution Specifically Tailored For Multiple Vertical Markets

ClarityCX1 Ltd., an Industry Cloud SaaS company announced the launch of its CX1 solution on the Salesforce Lightning platform tailored for vertical industry B2B sales account teams. The first release of CX1™ will support customer-facing teams in the Life Sciences/Pharmaceutical sector followed by subsequent releases for Medical Devices, High-Tech/Manufacturing and Financial Services. The CX1™ Salesforce solution is designed to provide a repeatable way for B2B sales/account teams to engage with stakeholders more strategically regardless of the complexity of the customer environment.
Businessaithority.com

GoFor Announces New Additions To Executive Team With Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer And Chief Analytics & Development Officer

Leading last mile delivery company appoints finance and data analytics veterans to growing executive team. GoFor, North America’s leading marketplace for last mile, renewable logistics, has announced the appointment of Daphne Huang as Chief Financial Officer and Gary Porter as Chief Analytics & Development Officer. Huang and Porter will be key members of the company’s leadership team and provide important strategic, financial and public capital markets capabilities as the company prepares for the expected high-volume growth of GoFor’s business operations domestically and abroad.
Educationmit.edu

3 Questions: Martin Schmidt on MIT’s Strategic Action Plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Work on MIT’s Strategic Action Plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion started last fall, and the plan’s first draft was released in late March 2020. Powered by inputs and feedback from three dozen community engagement sessions and a steady stream of email responses from students, staff, faculty, postdocs, alumni, and others, the plan is being revised and updated over the summer with hopes for a fall release. The development of the strategic plan is being led by Institute Community and Equity Officer John Dozier, along with Deputy ICEO Maryanne Kirkbride and Associate Provost Tim Jamison.

