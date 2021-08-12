Bring Your Own Environment 1 big thing: Make headway so that your strategy participates in developing department goals, objectives and systems.

Most people can relate to the feeling they get when they’re settling into a seat at the movies with the smell of popcorn in the air. As soon as the speakers all around the audience engulf the movie-goers in sound, it transports them into the action. In fact, without the sound system, the experience isn’t the same. With so many streaming services available at the public’s disposal at home, there’s no reason to believe you can’t create that same experience in the comfort of your own living room. The problem lies in picking the right products at the right price that work together to produce an immersive experience for you and your family.