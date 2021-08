Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The world is getting back to work, but what will be the key differentiator of the new workplace post-pandemic?. After this past year of new tools, dynamics and definitions for work, organizations can't simply just open up their offices again and expect things to go back to the way they were pre-pandemic. Organizations need to think about how they're going to make the new office attractive, engaging and a place where their employees want to return. The key to that will be experience.