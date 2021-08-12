Cancel
Washington State

UPDATE: 83-year-old man from Outlook WA dies in car vs semi crash near Sunnyside

By Fox 11 41
FOX 11 and 41
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (3:55 PM): WSP say the Semi truck was in the left lane, passing the Buick SUV, when the SUV merged into the left lane and the Semi Truck struck the SUV. The report states two people were inside the 2018 Buick Envision. The driver, 83-year-old Dallas Wyatt from Outlook WA, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 65-year-old Rebecca McVicker, was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for injuries. No charges have been filed and next of kin has been notified.

