Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubl2T_0bPMHhB900

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for another album more than a dozen years after their collaboration “Raising Sand” became a critical and commercial hit, earning six Grammy Awards .

The 12-track “Raise the Roof” will be out Nov. 19 from Rounder Records and is a collection of covers like its predecessor. It was completed in Nashville just weeks before the 2020 lockdown and is once again produced by T-Bone Burnett.

The new album has Plant and Krauss singing songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Betty Harris and the band Calexico, among others. There is also a Plant-Burnett original.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman, previously best known for his high-decibel shrieking and rock star theatrics, found more docile Nashville melodies with country and bluegrass icon Krauss on their first collaboration.

“Raising Sand” won album of the year at the 2008 Americana Music Honors & Awards, debuted No. 2 on the Billboard 200, generated platinum sales and was hailed around the world as a creative high point in both musicians’ long and distinguished careers.

That album featured The Everly Brothers’ “Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On),” Allen Toussaint’s “Fortune Teller,” Townes Van Zandt's “Nothin’’’ and country star Mel Tillis' “Stick With Me Baby.”

The new album will include covers of Harris' “Trouble With My Lover,” Wiley's “Last Kind Words Blues” and Ola Belle Reed's “You Led Me to the Wrong.” There's also the classic “Can’t Let Go,” written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams. The Plant-Burnett original is called “High and Lonesome.”

Plant and Krauss will tour together in 2022, with dates to be announced soon.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

371K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Allen Toussaint
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Geeshie Wiley
Person
Anne Briggs
Person
Townes Van Zandt
Person
Bert Jansch
Person
Mel Tillis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Rounder Records#The Everly Brothers#Plant Burnett
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
MusicPopculture

Fleetwood Mac: Stevie Nicks Allegedly Still Blocking Lindsey Buckingham's Return

The chain that held Fleetwood Mac together may never be repaired at this point. Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired in 2018, and he is not likely to come back, despite drummer Mick Fleetwood's attempts to get the Rumours line-up back on stage. After Buckingham was fired, he was told Stevie Nicks never wanted to perform with him again and he was replaced by Crowded House guitarist Neil Finn and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.
MusicPosted by
Eagle 102.3

Robert Plant Names His ‘Most Difficult’ Song to Sing

Despite having one of the most distinct voices in rock 'n' roll, Robert Plant still finds singing some songs challenging, and has named his absolute "most difficult" song to sing. No, it's not a Led Zeppelin song — though tackling one of those would be quite a task for almost...
Celebritiesguitar.com

Nancy Griffith dies at the age of 68

Folk and country singer-songwriter Nancy Griffith has died at the age of 68. Griffith was confirmed by her manager to have died today (13 August 2021), however no cause of death was given. Griffith’s most popular songs include Boots Of Spanish Leather, Love At The Five And Dime, and Outbound...
Musicmojo4music.com

MOJO 335 – October 2021: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

REPRISING THEIR GRAMMY-GRABBING 2007 team-up, Raising Sand, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are back in the heart of Americana, collaborating on spine-tingling blues, country, folk and R&B on Raise The Roof. Read MOJO’s world exclusive interviews. Also in this issue: reclaiming Bob Dylan’s ’80s; inside the Aretha Franklin biopic; The War On Drugs return! Plus: Jack White, Faust, Lindsey Buckingham, Low, Wanda Jackson, Public Service Broadcasting, Brinsley Schwarz, Courtney Barnett, Van Der Graaf Generator, XTC, Dusty Hill, Faces reunion rumours, Robert Fripp & Toyah, and... the worst festival ever!
Entertainmentmusicfestnews.com

Nanci Griffith: The Last of the True Believers has passed away

Nanci Griffith: The Last of the True Believers has passed away. Prolific Texas-born singer/songwriter Nanci Griffith, one of the true legends of what has become known as Americana, has died. Her mixture of folk and country and the personal nature of her songs attracted a committed cult following, in spite of the fact that she never achieved mainstream stardom. Raised in Austin, she was a part of the burgeoning Texas songwriting scene along with her friends Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, and Lyle Lovett, who first became known as a backup singer in her band.
Musicwvli927.com

Elvis Presley Remembered; New Nashville ’71 Collection Slotted For The Fall

Today (August 16th) marks the 44th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley. Elvis died of a heart attack on August 16th, 1977 at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 42-years-old. Fans are currently participating in ongoing "Elvis Week" celebrations in and around "The King's "Graceland mansion. COVID-19 Protocols are in accordance with the current local Shelby County Health Directives.
CelebritiesPeople

Singer-Songwriter Nanci Griffith Dies at 68: She 'Offered Gifts That No One Else Could Give'

The folk singer-songwriter behind songs such as "Love at the Five and Dive" and "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness" has died, according to her management company. She was 68. "Nanci Griffith was a master songwriter who took every opportunity to champion kindred spirits, including Vince Bell, Elizabeth Cook, Iris DeMent, Julie Gold, Robert Earl Keen, Lyle Lovett, Eric Taylor and Townes Van Zandt," said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement. "Her voice was a clarion call, at once gentle and insistent."
Austin, TXCMT

In Memoriam: Five Must-Listen Nanci Griffith Songs

On August 13, 2021, iconic “folkabilly” singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith passed away at 68. For four decades, she — alongside artists including John Prine — represented the generational continuation of folk-style singer-songwriter excellence emerging from Austin, Texas’ capital city. Griffith was frequently a performer on the PBS music program Austin City Limits. Also, in 1994, she won a Grammy Award for her tenth studio album Other Voices, Other Rooms, plus in 2008, the Americana Music Association awarded her its Americana Trailblazer Award.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Happy 80th Birthday to David Crosby

The great Croz tells us who the greatest songwriter of our time is. (Hint, her name starts with Joni). David Crosby, AKA Croz to his pals and others, is 80 today. Back in the day, we were warned to distrust anyone over 30. Now those happy high hippies who came up with that equation are the most senior of citizens.
CelebritiesAustin 360

'Folkabilly' singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dead at 68

Nanci Griffith, a Grammy-winning self-described "folkabilly" singer who was the first artist to record "From a Distance," died Friday in Nashville. She was 68. She died of undisclosed causes, according to a statement from former label Rounder Records. Griffith received considerable acclaim for her 1993 covers collection, “Other Voices, Other...
Musickmuw.org

Deadication, Native Sons And Celebrating Robert Plant

Recorded in 2010, Welcome 2 America was released earlier in 2021. Touching on issues ranging from social justice to the spread of disinformation, the record sounds remarkably up-to-date. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from Vicious Kid, the latest release from Kiss The Tiger. Tuesday, August 17.
Public HealthArkansas Online

MUSIC REVIEW: Williams, Isbell concert break from pandemic normal

Concerts, those live music things, have been hard to come by for quite some time, so the opportunity to see two great singer-songwriters on a Saturday night at the First Security Amphitheater was hard to resist, even in the troubled times in which we find ourselves. Lucinda Williams and Jason...
MusicJamBase

Billy Strings Joins The Allman Betts Band For ‘Midnight Rider’ At Hoxeyville

This year’s Hoxeyville Music Festival headliners shared the stage on Saturday when The Allman Betts Band welcomed guitarist Billy Strings to sit-in. Strings played electric guitar with The Allman Betts Band on a cover of The Allman Brothers Band’s “Midnight Rider” at the festival in Wellston, Michigan. Billy emerged for...
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy