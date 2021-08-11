COVID shot lotteries have limited value

SALEM (CBS) — Salem State University will host its own vaccine lottery to encourage students to comply with the university’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Students with proof of vaccination will be entered to win one of 9 prizes: one student will win a $2,000 tuition credit, four students will receive $500 bookstore scholarships, and four students will receive $250 in credits that can be used for on-campus purchases. “With move-in just a couple weeks away, we’re encouraging our students to show us that they have complied with this public health and safety requirement that is so important to a safe in-person return this fall,” said Elisa Castillo, associate dean of students for wellness. “Students who have not followed our vaccine mandate or received an approved exemption could face restrictions when it comes to moving in and accessing some campus facilities, and we are hopeful that this contest will prompt them to get squared away so that when they return, they can focus on academics and the excitement of being back.” In the fall, 70% of classes will be in person. According to the university, that’s close to the percentage of in-person classes offered in 2019.