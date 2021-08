When the Wall Street Journal has a column on deer hunting, you know it’s a big deal with serious financial implications. The gist of Journal's July 10 story is that even with 1.5 million vehicle collisions and a hunter kill of more than 5 million, America has too many deer doing costly damage. We need to kill way more than we’ve been harvesting — and not just because of 200 annual human deaths and 30,000 injuries.