OxygenOS Open Beta 3 based upon Android 11 is now rolling out for 2018’s finest flagships, the OnePlus 6 and 6T. This third update for the preview phase of Android 11 comes with a number of relatively important fixes for common problems faced by those running the latest OS build. Most notably, OxygenOS Open Beta 3 resolves some of the choppy playback with YouTube video content, while there are some improvements to how background processes are handled. OnePlus notes in the Forum post for this update that this should help improve the battery life of your device.