ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

The best archive photography stories we ran this year

By Photography
Vice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for i-D's regular newsletter updates. The 21-year-old is currently studying at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where he's honing his tender vision of Blackness in all its beauty, joy and celebration. He describes his work as "stylised portraiture" with a focus on identity and shifting notions of beauty....

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
SKIFT

The Best Travel Writing of 2021: Our Favorite Stories of the Year

In a year when travel's recovery began, only to sputter, the pandemic was still a story for Skift that just kept giving. Our reporters and editors kept their heads down on crisis coverage, but shared some of the adrenaline too, on other worthy travel topics. Here's our team members' favorites, and how those stories came to be, in their own words.
LIFESTYLE
Slate

Read All of the Mind-Blowing Sci-Fi Stories We Published This Year

This year at Future Tense Fiction we’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how, in many ways, 2021 has felt a lot like 2020. But at the same time, so much has changed—how we work and think, how we commute, how we interact with animals, technology, and our fellow humans. This year we published 11 stories (we took December off!) that touch upon relationships, transportation, right to repair and supply chain shortages, communication, information overload and scarcity, and much, much more. We broadly explored themes like learning futures, with Simon Brown’s “Speaker” (where humans learn to communicate with other species and struggle to overcome the assumption of human excellence), Leigh Alexander’s “The Void” (about the struggle with information scarcity in an information-overloaded world) and Shiv Ramdas’ “The Trolley Solution” (about a university attempting to automate how it teaches its students), as well as ideas of mobility—a theme we’re continuing into 2022, so stay tuned—with Linda Nagata’s “Ride” (about a neighborhood that’s embraced an algorithm to run all of its traffic and transit patterns).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Vice

Mexico Is Detaining More US-Bound Migrants Than Ever

MEXICO CITY—Mexico detained more migrants, most of them headed to the U.S, than ever before from January to November of 2021, according to government statistics. Authorities in Mexico detained more than a quarter of a million migrants during that period— 252,526—the vast majority in Mexico’s southern border state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala and is where most migrants traveling from Central America enter Mexico on their way north to the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
Vice

‘Next to Impossible to Escape’: Omicron Is Like Nothing We've Seen Before

Barely a month after South African researchers discovered the most highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 yet, Omicron is wreaking havoc on the United States. The country has blown past last winter’s peak in new cases, there are mass staffing shortages in healthcare and other essential services, and public health experts are warning that—without mitigation measures, at least—it may be impossible to avoid being infected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Photography#Art Photography#Portrait Photography#Nyu#Tisch School Of The Arts#Asian#Blackness
Vice

El Salvador Is Pinning All Its Hopes on Becoming the New Cryptoland

This article originally appeared on VICE Belgium. This year, El Salvador became the first nation on Earth to adopt Bitcoin as a legal currency. A law passed on the 7th of September, 2021 meant that businesses across the country had to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Shortly...
ECONOMY
mycolumbuspower.com

White ‘Educator’ Offers ‘White Wellbeing’ Course Rejecting ‘Anti-White Propaganda’ By Teaching Pro-White Propaganda

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One can only wonder if members of the Republican Party, which has essentially gone to war against Critical Race Theory, despite their abject inability to accurately define it, will have the same energy when it comes to a little thing I like to call “Critical White Theory.”
SOCIETY
Nintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Camera Games - Photo Modes And Photography In Switch Games

Photo modes are so hot these days! But, well, not so much on Switch. Search "Best Photo Modes" and you'll get a bevy of PlayStation and Xbox games, probably — like The Last of Us, God of War, or Death Stranding. And sure, those games are lovely and pretty and photorealistic... But you don't need a fancy 4K game console to take good photos, and besides — Nintendo basically invented taking photos in games, didn't they!
VIDEO GAMES
Thrillist

The Best Dishes We Ate This Year in Washington DC

With another year in the books, it’s time to reflect on the highlights of the year. And while 2021 may not have lived up to all that we had hoped it would be, there were some serious bright spots. In the District, we welcomed in a new president to...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Philippines
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Vice

AWAKE NY's Angelo Baque on empowering through collaboration

Yeah I’m here, and all is good, thank you. How’s London?. It’s starting to feel like winter here. It’s getting dark early now – the clocks just went back. Those Jack the Ripper, medieval London vibes. Yeah, exactly. But it’s quite chill here at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
People

Royal Guard Mows Over Young Boy in His Path at Tower of London in Viral Video

A member of the Queen's Guard collided with a young boy in a shocking moment that has since gone viral. In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, two guardsmen in their grey uniforms and signature bearskin caps are marching at the Tower of London. A guard shouts sternly, "Make way!" just before one of them collides with a young boy who was in their path, shocking those around them. The clip has received over 1.8 million views.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ARTnews

Essential Books: 7 In-Depth Histories of Surrealism

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission We live in a society that abjures shared reality for the chaos of social media. The situation might have pleased the Surrealists, and it certainly would have amused their leader, André Breton, who once hailed a self-destructive drug addict as the embodiment of Surrealism. Although Guillaume Apollinaire is believed to have coined the term, Breton claimed it as his own with his October 1924 manifesto in a sort of battle over IP with the poet Yvan Goll, a rival for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy