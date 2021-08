I often travel to New York City, and I have recently started the search for a small pied-a-terre to lessen the frenetic and loathsome lines at the hotel check-in. In between going to seasonal home furnishings and accessories shows and yearly designer showcase, I am always left with the desire to have New York feel more like home. So it gives me a case of the giggles when I hear clients request that they want their homes to feel more like a hotel. They want the Hotel Experience. Really? I guess it's a case of what Oscar Wilde coined "Life imitates Art far more than Art imitates Life".