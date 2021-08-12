What's Happening

Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition (MCDAC) will hold its annual meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, in person in the Metropolis City Hall council chambers and also via Zoom. Meetings are open to the public. MCDAC is a group of volunteers determined to provide leadership, education and resources in order to build and sustain communities of knowledgeable citizens who make healthy and safe choices through the reduction of substance abuse. For more information or the meeting link, contact MCDAC director Holly Windhorst at 618-316-4472 or massacdrugawareness@gmail.com.