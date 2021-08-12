Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Vessel sinks off Greek island, all 17 on board rescued

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

ATHENS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - All 17 people aboard a vessel that sank on Thursday off the Greek island of Milos have been rescued, the coast guard said on Thursday.

All aboard were Greek citizens. The coast guard was unable to provide details on the type of vessel involved or the circumstances of the accident, except to say that the vessel was British-flagged. Some Greek media said it was a yacht.

The coast guard said three of its vessels as well as one private boat, a navy helicopter and an air force helicopter had assisted the rescue operation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Greek Island#Sinks#Accident#The Coast Guard#British#Navy
Reuters

French fishermen help rescue migrants sinking in the Channel

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A group of around 40 migrants was rescued on Thursday after the dinghy in which they set out to reach Britain began to sink, French authorities and one of the fishermen who saved them said. Record numbers of migrants are crossing the Channel between France...

