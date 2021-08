Rocket League is about to launch into season four, bringing a new car, arena, competitive updates, and more when it’s ready to go on Aug. 11. Themed around the Wild West, players can grab the new Outlaw model and start riding their way through the more than 70 new tiers in the Rocket Pass and Rocket Pass Premium. The newest arena, Deadeye Canyon, looks to encapsulate that western feel too by creating a fresh, yet dusty playground.