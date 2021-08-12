Reports: Overwatch League facing hiatus
Blizzard Entertainment has refuted a report that the Overwatch League will take a year-long hiatus between the end of Season 4 and the start of Season 5. "It's really not practical to respond to every rumor about our future plans, but in this case this story is inaccurate," Overwatch League vice president Jon Spector tweeted Wednesday. "We have not set nor communicated dates about our 2022 season yet but do not plan to take a 'year-long hiatus' in any scenario we are considering currently."www.gwinnettdailypost.com
