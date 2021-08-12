Reports: Overwatch League facing hiatus

The Overwatch League’s 2021 season is quickly coming to a close, meaning it’s time to place votes for the player who shined the most this year. Due to how competitive the Overwatch League has been in 2021, this year’s list of MVP candidates consists of players from teams all across the standings, highlighting those who brought the most competition to the tournaments throughout the season. Yet some teams have received a lot more recognition for their consistency this year—specifically the competing reigns of the Dallas Fuel and the Shanghai Dragons.