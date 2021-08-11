Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Old Friend: Celebrating Phyllis Hyman’s Enduring Legacy with Glenda Gracia | Interview

By Quentin Harrison
albumism.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the spring of 1977, Phyllis Hyman landed on the shelves of record stores nationwide. Issued on Buddah Records, the self-titled debut set had the Philadelphia born vocalist place her instrument in a delicious assortment of jazz, R&B and disco arrangements. It was the first of many albums released over an eighteen-year expanse that would endear Phyllis Hyman to the public before her untimely transition on June 30, 1995.

www.albumism.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Miles Davis
Person
Phyllis Hyman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Music#Music Business#Black People#Enduring Legacy#Buddah Records#Cherry Red Records#Pir#Soulmusic Records#Soulmusic Lrb Records#Old Friend#Arista Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
Celebritiesbiography.com

Inside Aretha Franklin’s Relationship with Her First Husband Ted White

Aretha Franklin’s decades-long career dominance was rooted in songs that unleashed the power women so often had to hide. But the lyrics for one of her first big hits may have struck closer to her heart than many realized. In 1967’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” she sang the words, “I don't know why I let you do these things to me / My friends keep telling me that you ain't no good / But they don't know that I'd leave you if I could.”
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Obama celebrates birthday with friends, celebrities

Barack Obama’s highly anticipated birthday party featured his friends, celebrities, and Island food Saturday. The star-studded guest list included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle, Kim Fields, Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Steven Spielberg, according to People. There were performances by Legend, H.E.R., and Erykah Badu, People reported.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Are 'Brat Love Judy' Stars Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart Married?

The veteran hip-hop artist Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, is giving viewers a never-before-seen look into her and her girlfriend Jesseca "Judy" Dupart's world in their reality show Brat Loves Judy. Audiences will watch as the couple navigates their new relationship — from renovating their new house to growing their promising careers to couples' therapy and a surprise engagement.
Celebritiesviralhatch.com

Steve Harvey’s secret to his wife

Steve Harvey is a comedian known and loved by many people, who managed to bring a smile to our lips. However, Steve has his secrets. Steva was born in 1957 in Welch, West Virginia and his name was Broderick, but he always used the name Steve. After a few years,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Battle Between Aaliyah’s Estate and Former Manager Breaks Into the Open

A long-running battle between the estate of the late R&B singer Aaliyah and her uncle/ former manager and label chief Barry Hankerson broke into the open on Wednesday after teasers about forthcoming music were posted online. Aaliyah — a former R. Kelly protégé who was briefly married to him at the age of 15 in a quickly annulled ceremony — died in a 2001 plane crash when she was just 22. She is arguably the most popular and prominent artist whose most-successful recordings are not available on streaming services, apparently due to a conflict between Hankerson and the estate that has...
RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Issa Rae is married

We may still be waiting to see who (if anyone) her character on "Insecure" ends up with, but in real life, Issa Rae is now a married woman.
hotnewhiphop.com

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Addresses Marriage To Singer In Memoir: Report

As Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea prepare for the arrival of their second child together, a new memoir from Tameka Foster Raymond is on the way. The fashion stylist has a long list of celebrity clients including Jay-Z, Aaliyah, Ginuwine, and Lauryn Hill, but the anticipation of her autobiography creates a buzz about how much of her relationship with the Grammy-winning singer will make the cut.
CelebritiesThe Day

Crystal Fox credits Tyler Perry for her TV acting renaissance

It was 2013. Atlanta actress Crystal Fox, 18 years removed from her regular role on CBS’s Carroll O’Connor police procedural “In the Heat of the Night,” had already figured her days of TV and film were largely behind her. She had spent the previous decade focused on stage work, starring...
CelebritiesSouth Florida Times

Leon on Madonna, Tupac, co-parenting with Cynthia

Actor Leon cuts a slim and regal frame. Once upon a time, his soulful eyes, deﬁned facial structure and silken voice compelled Madonna to cast him as the saintly ﬁgure come-to-life and racial martyr in her culturally provocative “Like A Prayer” video during MTV’s golden era. It was a career-making turn that made headlines around the world. Leon went on to play memorable roles on screen, from embattled former basketball great in 1994’s “Above the Rim” opposite the late Tupac Shakur, to David Rufﬁn in 1998’s biopic about Motown legends The Temptations, and his critically acclaimed portrayal of Little Richard in the 2000 biopic about the eccentric late singer.

Comments / 2

Community Policy