EXCLUSIVE: Metro Public Relations, the communications and creative marketing company founded by Tess Finkle, has upped Partner, President & COO Laura Michael to CEO, also adding five new members to its senior entertainment team. Laura Jalaie joins as SVP, Strategy & Communications, with Bree Jones now serving as VP of Consumer Communications & Culture; Kathryn White as Account Director; Angela Keane as Account Supervisor, and Kelsey Finn as Senior Publicist. Michael will continue to be a driving force behind the company’s growth and expansion, as CEO, overseeing Metro’s leadership team, and offering strategic counsel to clients. In fulfilling her duties, she will continue to...