Breaking her silence. Olivia Rodrigo responded to Joshua Bassett coming out two months after her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star and rumored ex-boyfriend confirmed he’s a part of the LGBTQ+ community. In May, Bassett—who plays Ricky, the love interest to Rodrigo’s Nini in Disney+’s HSMTMTS—opened up about his sexuality in an Instagram Post in May. The post came after he called Harry Styles “hot” in his “coming out video” for Clevver TV. “my entire life people have told me my sexuality. people have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to...