Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Hagerty and State Farm Partnering on Classic Vehicle Insurance

Insurance Journal
 5 days ago

State Farm is collaborating with Traverse City, Michigan-based Hagerty to introduce a new insurance product for classic vehicles, State Farm Classic+, beginning in 2022. Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand and a provider of specialty insurance for classic, vintage and enthusiast vehicles. The company is known for its outstanding service and for its breadth of knowledge about collector vehicles.

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Traverse City, MI
Business
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Traverse City, MI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Vehicles#State Farm Partnering#Classic Vehicle Insurance#The State Farm Classic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

EZLynx partners with Onust to offer vehicle service contracts

EZLynx has announced a partnership with Onust, a technology platform that allows independent agents to offer their clients a monthly vehicle service contract for mechanical breakdown. The partnership gives agents the opportunity to offer coverage and increase revenue directly within the EZLynx Connect rating engine. “EZLynx is excited for our...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Hagerty bolsters events portfolio

Specialist auto insurer Hagerty has announced the acquisition of McCall’s Motorworks Revival. The revival is the latest addition to Hagerty’s events portfolio. Since 2019, Hagerty has also added the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, the California Mille, the Concours d’Elegance of America and the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance to its roster of automotive events.
Bloomington, ILwglt.org

State Farm To Hire Another 1,000 Employees

Bloomington-based State Farm says it is increasing the number of planned hires in Bloomington-Normal and around the country. Spokesperson Heather Paul says the new number is 2,500 jobs, up from 1,500 announced in May. "We're looking to update our claims opportunities as well as our customer service opportunities," said Paul.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Liberty Insurance Brokers Partners with Budde Agency

The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers entered into a new partnership with The Budde Agency of Amityville, New York. Founded in 1936, The Budde Agency is led by Richard Budde and Daniel Waldeck and provides personal and business insurance products and risk management services to clients on Long Island. The agency specializes in contractors, including remediation and water proofing businesses.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Berkley Program Specialists, Illinois’ CISA Partner on Condominium Insurance

Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, and Condominium Insurance Specialists of America (CISA) are partnering to provide insurance protection to condominiums and associations. Condominium Insurance Specialists of America, founded in the early 1970s, was the first to pilot an insurance program tailored to the growing market of community association living....
EducationInsurance Journal

Academy of Insurance Master Classes

The Academy of Insurance brings you insurance learning on your schedule. Sign up today to be among the first to know what the next class is and how you can get in on it. To say thank you for getting our emails, we want to give you the first class of both of our Master Class series:
EconomyInsurance Journal

How Material, Labor Price Hikes Are Affecting Property Insurance

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a sharp increase in the price of materials and labor and driving increases in property claim costs, experts said during a webinar hosted by ATI Restoration last week. “We’ve never seen lumber move this drastically in a short period of time,” said Greg Pyne, vice...
Carsngtnews.com

Helbiz Partners with Lightning eMotors to Deploy Electric Vehicles

Helbiz is exploring the electrification of its fleet with Lightning eMotors, a manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles for enterprise fleets. Following the completion of the current pilot program, Helbiz plans to deploy Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD vans throughout Miami and Washington, D.C., to manage its intra-urban operations. These zero-emission electric vehicles will replace the existing gas-powered vehicles that are used to pick up, transport and drop off Helbiz electric scooters and bikes across each city.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Insuring Manufacturers: Specialty Coverage for Clients & Specialized Support for Independent Agents

This post is part of a series sponsored by The Cincinnati Insurance Companies. “Manufacturing coverage is not one size fits all,” notes Chris Gaylor, National Program Director for Manufacturing at The Cincinnati Insurance Companies. In recognition of the complexities and unique risk profiles of manufacturers, Cincinnati Insurance offers solid support services to agents seeking coverage for their clients through a dedicated manufacturing team. Gaylor, a Certified Insurance Counselor with over a decade of underwriting experience, also specializes in the food industry with Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI) certifications. His team of 14 manufacturing-focused underwriters and, in most cases, a network of community-based field marketing and loss control representatives support agents and their clients.
San Diego, CAStamford Advocate

PCF Insurance Services Partners With San Diego-Based Rock 10 Insurance Services

PCF extends its Southern California presence with Rock 10 Insurance Services partnership. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Rock 10 Insurance Services, located in San Diego, California. Having been in business for over 17 years, Rock 10 Insurance Services focuses primarily on providing insurance products to contractors in the state of California.
EconomyStamford Advocate

State Farm Agent Kathy Schultze Hosts Insurance Awareness and Customer Appreciation Week Celebration

All community members are welcome and will receive free giveaways. State Farm agent Kathy Schultze is pleased to host a week long open house and community celebration to bring awareness and understanding of insurance needs and coverage options. The public is encouraged to stop by the office, located at 100 Tuscanny Drive, Suite E, Frederick, MD, where Kathy and her team can answer any insurance related questions.
Businessaithority.com

Sonatus Partners With Hyundai Motor Group To Drive The Future Of The Software-Defined Vehicle

Genesis GV70 First Vehicle in Collaboration for Software that Supports Next-Gen Technologies. Sonatus, a leading automotive software company that is unlocking the full potential of the software-defined vehicle, announced a partnership with Hyundai Motor Group focused on innovations within the E/E architecture across Hyundai’s vehicle lineup, including Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia. As a first and foundational step, the two companies collaborated on the recently launched Genesis GV70 SUV, with Sonatus software solutions supporting next-generation digital technologies in the vehicle.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

APOLLO Insurance Partners with RATESDOTCA to Offer Their Customers Access to Embedded Digital Insurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- APOLLO Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with RATESDOTCA to offer immediate digital insurance products, specifically tailored to the millions of Canadians that use their website each year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Ask Fitz: Auto Insurance Trends Influencing Premium

When is the last time you reviewed your auto insurance premium? If not recently, then you may want to do so in the near future, as auto insurance rates can fluctuate often due to several aspects considered by insurance carriers. Below is a list of three main factors that can lead to a possible increase in the cost of auto insurance.
California StateInsurance Journal

OLI Acquires Walton and Associates in California

OLI Insurance Services Inc. acquired Walton and Associates Insurance Services. San Jose, Calif.-based Walton and Associates focuses on a variety of commercial lines and personal insurance products for clients in the Bay Area and Northern California. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Walton and Associates Insurance opened its doors...
Real Estatebeef2live.com

Farm Real Estate Values By State

The United States farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, averaged $3,380 per acre for 2021, up $220 per acre (7.0 percent) from 2020. The United States cropland value averaged $4,420 per acre, an increase of $320 per acre (7.8 percent)...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Insurance Experts Explain Why Drivers Should Purchase Multi-Vehicle Plans

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that presents the major benefits of purchasing multi-vehicle insurance plans. For more info and free quotes, visit http://compare-autoinsurance.org/the-advantages-of-insuring-multiple-cars-by-the-same-insurance-company/. A family owning multiple cars is something usual in the United States. Since car insurance can be a really...
Nashville, TNsewaneemessenger.com

Vehicle Registration Renewal, Insurance Verification Services Available on MyTN

NASHVILLE- Tennessee citizens can now renew their vehicle registration or provide proof of vehicle insurance through MyTN, the state’s mobile app that makes it easier for Tennesseans to access state government services. “We are pleased to partner with our Strategic Technology Services group to make these services even more accessible...
Notre Dame, IN22 WSBT

Notre Dame partners with local electric vehicle company

Notre Dame is partnering with the new electric vehicle manufacturer in the area. Electric Last Mile Solutions is working on a pilot program with the university. One of the company’s Urban Delivery vehicles is now on campus. Notre Dame says it’s a step that couple help the university accelerate its efficiency and sustainability goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy