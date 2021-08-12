Hagerty and State Farm Partnering on Classic Vehicle Insurance
State Farm is collaborating with Traverse City, Michigan-based Hagerty to introduce a new insurance product for classic vehicles, State Farm Classic+, beginning in 2022. Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand and a provider of specialty insurance for classic, vintage and enthusiast vehicles. The company is known for its outstanding service and for its breadth of knowledge about collector vehicles.www.insurancejournal.com
