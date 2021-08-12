Major victory for transgender Student rights in Northern Virginia

If you’re heading back into the office this fall, make sure your child has the best care by following these tips. For a new, or newish, parent, choosing a daycare or preschool for your child can be a harrowing experience. For those who will be returning to full-time work outside of the house, long wait lists often mean finding placement before the child is even born, and thus having no notion of what type of program will suit his or her personality. The combination of factors to consider— program, teachers and caretakers, convenience, cost, facilities—can feel overwhelming. Here are eight pieces of advice, with insights from parents who have been there: