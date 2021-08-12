Cancel
Virginia State

Major victory for transgender Student rights in Northern Virginia

By Kelli Busey
planettransgender.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loudoun County School Board voted this evening to adopt transgender-inclusive policies as required by the State Board of education. The Washington Post reports that the new guidelines, which take effect immediately, allows transgender students access to school facilities and groups, such as sports teams, that match their gender identities and require steachers to address transgender children by their names and pronouns.

