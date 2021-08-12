Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida hospitals expecting critical staffing shortages in the next week

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wgbt8_0bPLq6yn00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hospitals across Florida are not only dealing with a surplus of COVID-19 cases from the most recent surge, but also short staffing issues.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, 70 percent of hospitals are expecting critical staffing shortages in the next week.

STORY: Hilltop apartments barely pass May inspection; US Sen. Rubio demands HUD address living conditions

“Anytime we see a huge spike in cases we are also going to see a shortage in staffing because we are being exposed,” said Dr. Mohammed Reza, a local infectious disease specialist.

Action News Jax reached out to local hospitals for staffing numbers — a UF Health spokesperson said between two facilities they have “staffing stresses” but don’t think the situation is critical.

Mayo Clinic said in a statement: “Mayo Clinic in Florida is not expecting any critical staffing shortages that would impact patient care at this time.”

Baptist Health sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“Like most health systems, Baptist Health is constantly working to recruit and retain the best team members. As the area’s largest private employer, we will always have open positions due to the expansion of services, relocations, retirements, and more. We appreciate all the extra hours our nurses and other team members have worked to meet our community’s health care needs during this surge, and throughout the pandemic.”

STORY: Hundreds of teacher vacancies at DCPS, substitutes step in

Dr. Reza said the delta surge is unlike anything else.

“We are seeing the COVID nightmare in our hospitals on a daily basis and this surge is unlike anything we’ve experienced in the hospital setting,” Dr. Reza said.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state had a three day average from last Friday-Sunday of 18,795 daily COVID-19 cases.

“It doesn’t matter how many ventilators we have or how many beds we have open up, you need staffing,” Dr. Reza said.

Dr. Reza said vaccinations are the best way to keep people out of hospitals and masking helps the line of defense against transmission.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Hud#Hud#Action News Jax#Uf Health#Baptist Health#Dcps#Covid#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
WOKV

For businesses, NYC indoor vaccine mandate means safety – and headaches

NEW YORK — New York City's indoor vaccine mandate went into effect Tuesday, making it the first major U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to eat or drink inside bars and restaurants. The new requirement, which applies to everyone 12 and older, doesn't just apply to...
Texas StatePosted by
WOKV

The Latest: 4 Texas districts close schools over virus cases

HOUSTON — At least four school districts in Texas have closed campuses due to coronavirus outbreaks early in the new school year. The shutdowns are taking place as more districts and communities are requiring students and residents to wear face coverings indoors, defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.
EducationPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Gov. threatens funds for schools mandating masks

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is upping the pressure on public school districts defying a state ban on mask mandates by threatening to cut off some funds. The governor said Tuesday that schools won’t get any cash from a $163 million grant program he controls if they don’t drop mask rules within 10 days. Schools also will lose out on the $1,800 per student if they have to close because of coronavirus outbreaks.
Mississippi StatePosted by
WOKV

'Heartbreaking': Mississippi gets 2nd field hospital in days

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — On normal days, the garage is where people park while visiting Mississippi's only children's hospital, a building next door decorated with a logo of a rainbow and sun. Now air-conditioned tents with beds, monitors and oxygen fill the garage's bottom floor. By Wednesday, coronavirus patients...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
WOKV

At Midwest state fairs no masks required, vaccines are free

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Nestled between corn dog stands, animal barns and booths touting hot tubs and John Deere tractors, a Hy-Vee pharmacist and several nurses have been administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Iowa State Fair to anyone eligible that wants one. Their booth didn't have the long...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WOKV

Childhood cancer started as swollen face for Ziyanna Houston

Jacksonville — Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer that affects muscle tissue, normally in children, but that wasn’t the first diagnosis when Ziyanna Houston’s face started swelling up while she was out of town with her God mother for the summer. “We took her to Memorial, which is in...
Panama City, FLPosted by
WOKV

Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a depression and spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia and North Carolina on Tuesday as it dumped heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains along a path that could cause flash floods as far north as upstate New York. One death...
Texas StatePosted by
WOKV

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in 'good health'

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said the Republican is in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott, who was vaccinated in December and has refused calls to reinstate mask mandates as the highly contagious delta...
Posted by
WOKV

EXPLAINER: What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?

U.S. health officials may soon recommend COVID-19 booster shots for fully vaccinated Americans. A look at what we know about boosters and how they could help fight the coronavirus:. WHY MIGHT WE NEED BOOSTERS?. It’s common for protection from vaccines to decrease over time. A tetanus booster, for example, is...
California StatePosted by
WOKV

California firefighters keeping tabs on emaciated bear cub, possibly orphaned in Dixie Fire

QUINCY, Calif. — Firefighters battling the nation’s largest wildfire have been monitoring a potentially orphaned bear cub near Taylorsville in northern California. “Generally when you see them with a sow or a mother bear, they’ll stay with the mother bear and run off,” firefighter Johnnie Macy, who was deployed from Golden, Colorado, to battle the fire, told The Associated Press.
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Britain OKs Moderna vaccine for ages 12 and up

LONDON — Britain’s medical agency has approved the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for use in children ages 12 and over. It is the second COVID-19 shot authorized in the U.K. for those between ages 12 to 17, after the Pfizer vaccine. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said Tuesday that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy