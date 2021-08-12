Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album

By MARK KENNEDY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1d68_0bPLp3IP00
This album cover provided by Rounder Records shows "Raise the Roof" by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. The 12-track album will be out Nov. 19. (Rounder Records via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for another album more than a dozen years after their collaboration “Raising Sand” became a critical and commercial hit, earning six Grammy Awards.

The 12-track “Raise the Roof” will be out Nov. 19 from Rounder Records and is a collection of covers like its predecessor. It was completed in Nashville just weeks before the 2020 lockdown and is once again produced by T-Bone Burnett.

The new album has Plant and Krauss singing songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Betty Harris and the band Calexico, among others. There is also a Plant-Burnett original.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman, previously best known for his high-decibel shrieking and rock star theatrics, found more docile Nashville melodies with country and bluegrass icon Krauss on their first collaboration.

“Raising Sand” won album of the year at the 2008 Americana Music Honors & Awards, debuted No. 2 on the Billboard 200, generated platinum sales and was hailed around the world as a creative high point in both musicians’ long and distinguished careers.

That album featured The Everly Brothers’ “Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On),” Allen Toussaint’s “Fortune Teller,” Townes Van Zandt’s “Nothin”’ and country star Mel Tillis’ “Stick With Me Baby.”

The new album will include covers of Harris’ “Trouble With My Lover,” Wiley’s “Last Kind Words Blues” and Ola Belle Reed’s “You Led Me to the Wrong.” There’s also the classic “Can’t Let Go,” written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams. The Plant-Burnett original is called “High and Lonesome.”

Plant and Krauss will tour together in 2022, with dates to be announced soon.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

532K+
Followers
298K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Allen Toussaint
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Geeshie Wiley
Person
Anne Briggs
Person
Townes Van Zandt
Person
Bert Jansch
Person
Mel Tillis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Ap#Rounder Records#The Everly Brothers#Plant Burnett
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
Musicwvli927.com

Elvis Presley Remembered; New Nashville ’71 Collection Slotted For The Fall

Today (August 16th) marks the 44th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley. Elvis died of a heart attack on August 16th, 1977 at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 42-years-old. Fans are currently participating in ongoing "Elvis Week" celebrations in and around "The King's "Graceland mansion. COVID-19 Protocols are in accordance with the current local Shelby County Health Directives.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Happy 80th Birthday to David Crosby

The great Croz tells us who the greatest songwriter of our time is. (Hint, her name starts with Joni). David Crosby, AKA Croz to his pals and others, is 80 today. Back in the day, we were warned to distrust anyone over 30. Now those happy high hippies who came up with that equation are the most senior of citizens.
Laredo Morning Times

The Judds, Ray Charles Lead Country Music Hall of Fame's 2021 Inductees

The Country Music Hall of Fame has announced its 2021 class of inductees. The mother and daughter duo the Judds will be inducted as Modern Era artists, legendary soul vocalist and piano player Ray Charles will be enshrined in the Veteran category, and drummer Eddie Bayers and pedal-steel player Pete Drake enter in the Recording and/or Touring Musician field. Bayers and Drake tied for induction.
Rock Musicmyq105.com

Rock Hall Selling Off A Bunch of Signed Guitars

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be selling off a bunch of signed guitars beginning on August 18 via online instrument marketplace Reverb. Per Reverb, these guitars were signed at various Rock Hall events over the years. Among the guitars soon to be up for sale include “…a Gibson Les Paul Signature ‘T’ signed by The Everly Brothers’ Don Everly, an Epiphone Les Paul signed by 2019 inductees Roxy Music, a Gibson ES-335 signed by every single performer at Chuck Berry’s American Music Masters ceremony, and more.”
Austin, TXCMT

In Memoriam: Five Must-Listen Nanci Griffith Songs

On August 13, 2021, iconic “folkabilly” singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith passed away at 68. For four decades, she — alongside artists including John Prine — represented the generational continuation of folk-style singer-songwriter excellence emerging from Austin, Texas’ capital city. Griffith was frequently a performer on the PBS music program Austin City Limits. Also, in 1994, she won a Grammy Award for her tenth studio album Other Voices, Other Rooms, plus in 2008, the Americana Music Association awarded her its Americana Trailblazer Award.
Musicwcbe.org

Remembering Grammy-Winning Folk Singer-Songwriter Nanci Griffith

NANCI GRIFFITH: (Singing) Rita was 16 years, hazel eyes and chestnut hair. She made the Woolworth counter shine. SIMON: This song, "Love At The Five And Dime," provided a huge top five country hit for Kathy Mattea, who, of course is one of the most celebrated names in country music and bluegrass. She's also, we're glad to say, a frequent guest host of the NPR music program Mountain Stage, produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Kathy Mattea joins us. Thanks so much for being with us.
MusicJamBase

Billy Strings Joins The Allman Betts Band For ‘Midnight Rider’ At Hoxeyville

This year’s Hoxeyville Music Festival headliners shared the stage on Saturday when The Allman Betts Band welcomed guitarist Billy Strings to sit-in. Strings played electric guitar with The Allman Betts Band on a cover of The Allman Brothers Band’s “Midnight Rider” at the festival in Wellston, Michigan. Billy emerged for...
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Elvis 8/16/21

Today (August 16th) marks the 44th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley. Elvis died of a heart attack on August 16th, 1977 at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 42-years-old. Fans are currently participating in ongoing “Elvis Week” celebrations in and around “The King’s “Graceland mansion. COVID-19 Protocols are in accordance with the current local Shelby County Health Directives.
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Entertainmentvegas24seven.com

Official Statement on the Passing of Nanci Griffith

OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF NANCI GRIFFITH. Singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith has passed away at age 68. “Nanci Griffith was a master songwriter who took every opportunity to champion kindred spirits, including Vince Bell, Elizabeth Cook, Iris DeMent, Julie Gold, Robert Earl Keen, Lyle Lovett, Eric Taylor and Townes Van Zandt,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Her voice was a clarion call, at once gentle and insistent. Her brilliant album The Last of the True Believers is a template for what is now called Americana music, and her Grammy-winning Other Voices, Other Rooms is a compelling guide to 20th-century folk songs. Nanci offered gifts that no one else could give.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy