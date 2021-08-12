Cancel
Bernard Hill

Special Deliveries

By Editorial
forthoodsentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA daughter, Evangeline May, to Matthew Wooley and Journey Locklear 1st BCT. A son, Durand Markeez Jr., to Durand Sr. and Melissa Whitfield, 1st Cav. Div. A daughter, Hadasha Miykael, to Muguel and Yudy Almanzar 3rd Cav. Regt. July 31, 2021. A daughter, Raven Kimberly Joan, to Michael and Diana...

www.forthoodsentinel.com

Ponca City, OKponcacitynow.com

Obituary for Heaven Goodman

Heaven Rose Cha Ska’ We Goodman, daughter of Tyler and Kacie Goodman, sister of Trusler and Riven, left her handprints on our hearts, as she joined the angels in the sky, with Jesus, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Heaven brought a smile to her mama and daddys face on Friday, December 4, 2020 when they found out they were expecting and then again in May when they discovered their baby was a sweet, precious daughter. Heaven’s time with her family on earth was shorty but she left an everlasting imprint on our hearts. She was loved deeply by her mother, father, big brothers, Grandma Shannon, Papa Gary, Nana & Papa Jay, Lala & Papa, Grandpa Harold and Grandma Connie also Grandma and Grandpa in Colorado along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and the best cousins. She brought so much joy into the lives she effortlessly and tenderly touched. She is preceeded in death by her Great Great Grandmother Harriet Cha Ska’ We, Great Grandma Berdee, Great Grandpa Jim, Great Grandma Elizabeth, Aunt Brittney, cousin Isaac, Grandpa Tyrone, and fur brother Gator Wade Goodman.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Terry and Diane Brogren

The children of Terry and Diane Brogren happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Terry and Diane (Bottrell) were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. They have been blessed with two children, Scott (Tanya) Brogren of Wayne and Sarah (Patrick) Haynes of Ashland. They are amazing grandparents to five grandchildren: Haley, Hannah and Kyle Brogren and Olivia and Owen Haynes. Both Terry and Diane retired in 2018 after selling Tastee Treet, a Norfolk tradition, started by Terry's father, Louie, in 1949.
Fort Hood, TXforthoodsentinel.com

Remembrance:

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Fort Hood Sentinel Editor William “Todd” Pruden, who died of natural causes in his Harker Heights home, July 26. Todd was best known here in Central Texas as a public affairs specialist serving as the editor of the Fort Hood Sentinel, a position he held since June 2014, but his service to the nation went far deeper.
Fort Hood, TXforthoodsentinel.com

USO celebrates 20 years with birthday bash

On Saturday, the United Service Organizations Fort Hood celebrated 20 years of service with a birthday celebration and presented 175 backpacks to youth, kindergarten through fifth grade, free of charge. To help give back to the Fort Hood community, the USO set up several stations with different activities, freebies and...
Charitiesnorthcountynews.org

Special Donation

Over the past year, Jaydian Montroy has been painting pallets with American flags, as well as flags to honor police, fire departments and police/fire/military. So far, she has made around 18 of the painted pallet flags. While she sells most of her pallet flags, Montroy has also donated a few. On Aug. 3, she donated one of the “thin blue line” police themed ones to the Red Bud Police Department. She is also going to donate one to the Evansville Fire Department for their upcoming 911 Memorial Run. Pictured at the presentation to the Red Bud Police Department are: Police Chief John Brittingham, Jaydian Montroy and Gina Montroy.
Marion County, KYLebanon Enterprise

A special bond

Adriana Gordon can’t remember a day that horses haven’t been a part of her life. As a young kid, Gordon remembers tagging alongside her dad, who himself rode horses, and remembers when her dad would hoist her on the horse and let her “ride” a horse on her own. “It’s...

