Montague principal, teachers prepare for back to school
As summer break comes to an end, teachers are working tirelessly to prepare their classrooms and curriculums for the start of the new school year on Monday. Montague Village Elementary School had about 95% of students on campus at the end of last year Principal Monica Cue said. After having such an unprecedented last two school years due to COVID-19 related changes, as well as Winter Storm Uri, Cue is looking forward to having all students back on campus and utilizing partnerships once more.www.forthoodsentinel.com
