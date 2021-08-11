The Haakon County Crooners set final concert

The history of the Haakon County crooners began in 1990, when the town of Midland was celebrating its centennial and all school reunion. The reunion committee contacted the Holsti Sisters, who were a musical family from Buffalo, up in Harding County. The Holsti Sisters agreed to come to Midland to provide entertainment, and they requested to have a local men’s chorus to sing the National Anthem and the four military service hymns as part of the show. As a result, Marlis Doud rounded up a group of guys and they began working on the songs and used her basement as a practice room. Marlis recalls that the group started with 14 or 15 guys, and her as the accompanist. “When we were done with that show in June,” she said, “we were having such a good time that we decided to try organizing in the fall of that year and see what would happen.”