Kids, animals heal together in Arlee

ARLEE — For five days last week the nascent nonprofit Arlee Rehabilitation Center (ARC) brought together kids and critters.

There were kids hugging dogs and giving them belly rubs; kids learning to read animal behavior and empathize with their needs; kids gaining confidence to safely approach and lead a horse or donkey several times their size; and kids learning to relax and allow the soft kindness of animals to help them deal with the difficulties in their lives.

The camp brought to fruition a long-term dream of ARC founder and director Filip Panusz, who has worked in the animal rescue and nonprofit world for years, including a stint as director of Mission Valley Animal Shelter, where he formed strong relationships with the community. His natural compassion and empathy grew into a deep respect for the people and cultures of the Flathead Indian Reservation. He felt drawn to work that helps both animals and people, particularly those who have faced injustice or trauma.

“I had this idea of looking at animal rescue from a different angle,” Panusz said. “We need to look at this as a holistic problem, addressing the needs of people who may love their animals but are not in a position to care for them.”

He said many children are dealing with trauma from family tragedies such as suicide, incarceration, addiction, abuse or the generational effects of institutional discrimination and economic disadvantage, and often a pet may be caught in the middle of it all.

“Or they just simply don’t have money for building a fence to keep their dog safe, or for buying it decent food.”

ARC brings people and neglected or lost animals together to help with rehabilitation for both.

“We recognize the powerful bonds between people and animals as well as the challenges that Indigenous communities face due to historical trauma, racial injustice and economic disadvantage. Our goals are to mitigate youth suicide risk, help people afflicted by various forms of trauma, and rescue reservation animals,” says the organization’s mission statement. “Our holistic approach acknowledges that these issues are inextricably linked.”

Last week’s “Pawsitively Healing Camp” was the inaugural event for ARC, after months of community organizing and fundraising. Many of the 21 kids who participated had faced traumas of their own, including one who had recently lost a parent to COVID. While there were no restrictions on who could join, ARC worked to recruit at-risk youth and “anyone on the reservation who needs us.”

The camp is intended to help children connect with and understand animals that may themselves have been rescued after being neglected, injured or otherwise traumatized.

ARC incorporated as a nonprofit in November 2019 and assembled a highly experienced board of educators, animal trainers, counselors and community members bent on helping youth of the Flathead Reservation develop emotional resilience and social skills to overcome difficulty and help them blossom as they grow.

Former board president Rhonda Hamerslough of Missoula is the author of the Pawsitively Social Emotional Learning curriculum used by schools in several states and adapted for use as the framework for the ARC camp. The course goal is to “utilize the extraordinary power of canines to explicitly teach social and emotional skills.” Introducing a concept through the lens of a canine can help build empathy and self-confidence, Hamerslough found, so students become more trusting, open and willing to share their own thoughts and emotions.

The camp featured themes such as empathy, communications and relationships, self-esteem, empowerment, and stress management, skills that are useful in building resiliency to help navigate life, Panusz said. Each day had a different theme and included indoor discussions facilitated by volunteer camp counselor Kristen Desjarlais, a counselor at Ronan Schools, and Alina Graves, a Ronan teacher. One day brought close encounters with raptors from the Montana Wild Wings Recovery Center in Kalispell. Another day had a demonstration of dogs trained by Working Dogs for Conservation to help locate endangered or invasive species in Montana, or snares and ivory to help fight illegal trade of wildlife in Africa.

Dogs of all types visited the camp throughout the week, including many rescues that have been trained as therapy animals. Camp coordinator Julian Constantini said having the dogs around helped both the kids and the adults destress.

“The kids can step away when they need to come hang out and pet a dog. And that helps. I feel like that’s how it should be in classrooms,” Constantini said. “Dogs are such emotionally intelligent, sentient beings. They can really tap into what you’re feeling.”

“Reservation dogs are very special,” Panusz said. “Many have had trauma or had to figure out how to survive in difficult situations. They often have a gentle nature but also require healing, and through providing that healing people often heal themselves. During camp, kids ponder what the dogs might be feeling and may empathize based on their own experiences. They gain confidence learning how to communicate with them.”

The grand finale came Friday, when Arlee’s Zanen Pitts, legendary coach and founder of the nationally recognized suicide-prevention focused Warrior Movement, brought horses, ponies and a donkey to the rodeo grounds for ARC campers to connect with.

“Some were very experienced with horses, and others not at all,” Panusz said. Campers got to lead the animals, brush them and sit on their backs and get led as they felt the warmth and strength beneath them. They even learned some roping skills.

“Zanen has an extraordinary gift with kids, and it was awesome to see him and his animals work their magic to build confidence and bring joy,” Panusz said.

The week was topped off by a visit from five more dogs, ranging from a mini-dachshund to a Great Dane. Three of them were licensed therapy animals. Mary Jane Charlo, a Salish elder, and Myrna Dumontier, a CSKT member and one-time Tribal Council member who also serves as current ARC board president, led a closing discussion that added context to all the kids had learned.

“We’ll definitely do this again,” Panusz said. “At least two camps next year. The need is here, and one camp was just not nearly enough to reach all the kids who need healing. All it takes is funding.”

Visit Arlee Rehabilitation Center at k9arc.org or on Facebook for more information or to donate toward future camps.