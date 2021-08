Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, but dessert is certainly the most exciting! Dessert is far more dynamic than it gets credit for, and our list of 10 places serving vegan dessert in San Diego is here to show you why. Prepare your taste buds for flavors that’ll cover the spectrum of salty and sweet to spicy, tart, and everything in between. Here’s where to find vegan dessert in San Diego!