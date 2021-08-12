Texan Couples Together in Business: Paul and Karen Bonarrigo

Jersey Bagels and its indoor logoJersey Bagels/ Jersey Bagels. A couple who started a bagel business from inside their home has created a shop that is like no other. Cory and Jaclyn Yates are the owners of Jersey Bagels in Cypress, Texas. The couple started their business from ovens in their own home before branching out to a store. One thing that stands out about this couple’s shop is the start. The spark in the expansion of the business was a phenomenon created from one social media post showcasing its bagels. Jersey Bagels is different from the rest with their unique hand-rolled bagels and various flavors packed in each pastry.