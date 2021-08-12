Cancel
Texas State

Texan Couples Together in Business: Paul and Karen Bonarrigo

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
As one of the oldest wineries in the Lone Star State, Messina Hof Winery has earned its reputation as a leading producer of 100% Texas wine. Messina Hof continues to sweep multiple major award wine competitions, including the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, TEXSOM International Wine Awards, and the San Francisco International Wine Competition. They were deservedly named the Top Texas Winery. Cheers to that!

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

