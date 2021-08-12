Cancel
Infrastructure bill: Battle to move to the House of Reps as Senate fails to pass crypto-friendly amendment

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the failure to pass a crypto-friendly draft of the infrastructure bill at the Senate, the battle will likely be moved to the United States House of Representatives. The original version of the highly controversial infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate in a 69-30 vote on Wednesday. All attempts to amend the scope of the term “broker” proved abortive as lawmakers failed to reach unanimous consent. The implication is that businesses handling cryptocurrencies might be subjected to tighter rules on reporting requirements.

