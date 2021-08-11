Cancel
Florida Man Gets Lost On Golf Cart

By Marija
96krock.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North Carolina man did a very Florida Man thing when he was arrested for a DUI after getting lost while cruising on his golf cart in The Villages. A Sumter County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a golf cart being driven by a 47-year-old man for failing to have his headlights on after dark. While they were talking, the man admitted to having several beers at a local Sonny’s BBQ and that he was trying to find his hotel with no luck. A quick lookup of the guy revealed a previous DUI conviction in 2014.

96krock.com

