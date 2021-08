Metallica had truly pushed the thrash metal template to it’s boundaries on their fourth album, 1988’s …And Justice For All. Lengthy songs filled with complex guitar riffs, drum parts and time signatures made for some Metallica’s most impressive material, but it quickly became taxing and unsatisfying for the band in the live environment. It’s not surprising that the Bay Area four-piece desired a change. Having seen that album hit the number six position on the Billboard charts, mainstream success was in an arms reach – however no act of Metallica’s true metal pedigree had ever smashed that proverbial glass ceiling. With the motivation to create more direct and in-your-face music, Metallica – James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Jason Newsted – set about chasing this with what would become their self-titled fifth LP, known to many as simply The Black Album.