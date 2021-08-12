The mystery of the whooshing sound

Picture the scene: you wake up at the side of a river and a stranger, who is reluctant to tell you their name, is like, "Can you go into the ruined city and find my mate please?" Five minutes later and you find yourself stuck in a time loop in a small Ancient Roman settlement from 2000 years ago. It's not just you who's trapped, either. There are several people stuck in this underground city that you fell into, and you're all under the threat of turning into gold statues if even one of you does something wrong. This is the situation in The Forgotten City, a time loop mystery adventure that does not, unfortunately, feature a dialogue option for constantly swearing and weeping as a reaction to the situation. 0/10 for realism.