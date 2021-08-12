Using nutrient removal rates to improve forage

Home builders already wrestle with the waning supply of land and skilled labor; now fresh water availability is becoming another constraint. As headlines about drought and aging infrastructure grab the public’s attention, the Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) is several months into launching HERS H2O, a system that grades a home’s water-use efficiency. As with RESNET’s HERS (Home Energy Rating System) Index, which rates houses for energy efficiency, the water audit scores on a scale from 0 to 150; the lower the score below 100, the greater the efficiency. The program is rolling out in tandem with the second version of the Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense program, which certifies water-saving products and services.