BET BUZZ: Frank Ocean Debuts A Luxury Jewelry Line

Five years to the month after releasing arguably the best album of the 2010s, the spotlight-shy Frank Ocean has emerged to share something with the world again. Late last week, he cleared his Instagram archive of all old photos—a now-common maneuver for pop stars about to move into a new artistic era—and began touting something called “Homer.” “My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone,” he wrote over a picture of himself holding his hand to his heart. “This is 3 years in the making and there is so so much I’m excited to share with all you strangers.”